No nuances, just buggy code (was: related to Spinlock implementation and the Linux Scheduler)

Linus Torvalds (torvalds.delete@this.linux-foundation.org) on January 3, 2020 6:05 pm wrote: > Beastian (no.email.delete@this.aol.com) on January 3, 2020 11:46 am wrote: > > I'm usually on the other side of these primitives when I write code as a consumer of them, > > but it's very interesting to read about the nuances related to their implementations: > > The whole post seems to be just wrong, and is measuring something completely > different than what the author thinks and claims it is measuring. > > First off, spinlocks can only be used if you actually know you're not being scheduled > while using them. But the blog post author seems to be implementing his own spinlocks > in user space with no regard for whether the lock user might be scheduled or not. And > the code used for the claimed "lock not held" timing is complete garbage. > > It basically reads the time before releasing the lock, and then it reads it after > acquiring the lock again, and claims that the time difference is the time when > no lock was held. Which is just inane and pointless and completely wrong. > > That's pure garbage. What happens is that > > (a) since you're spinning, you're using CPU time > > (b) at a random time, the scheduler will schedule you out > > (c) that random time might ne just after you read the "current > time", but before you actually released the spinlock. > > So now you still hold the lock, but you got scheduled away from the CPU, because you had > used up your time slice. The "current time" you read is basically now stale, and has nothing > to do with the (future) time when you are actually going to release the lock. > > Somebody else comes in and wants that "spinlock", and that somebody will now spin for a long while, since > nobody is releasing it - it's still held by that other thread entirely that was just scheduled out. At > some point, the scheduler says "ok, now you've used your time slice", and schedules the original thread, > and now the lock is actually released. Then another thread comes in, gets the lock again, and then > it looks at the time and says "oh, a long time passed without the lock being held at all". > > And notice how the above is the good schenario. If you have more threads than CPU's (maybe because of other > processes unrelated to your own test load), maybe the next thread that gets shceduled isn't the one that is going > to release the lock. No, that one already got its timeslice, so the next thread scheduled might be another > thread that wants that lock that is still being held by the thread that isn't even running right now! > > So the code in question is pure garbage. You can't do spinlocks like that. Or rather, you very much > can do them like that, and when you do that you are measuring random latencies and getting nonsensical > values, because what you are measuring is "I have a lot of busywork, where all the processes are CPU-bound, > and I'm measuring random points of how long the scheduler kept the process in place". > > And then you write a blog-post blamings others, not understanding that it's > your incorrect code that is garbage, and is giving random garbage values. > > And then you test different schedulers, and you get different random values that you think > are interesting, because you think they show something cool about the schedulers. > > But no. You're just getting random values because different schedulers have different heuristics > for "do I want to let CPU bound processes use long time slices or not"? Particularly in a > load where everybody is just spinning on the silly and buggy benchmark, so they all look > like they are pure throughput benchmarks and aren't actually waiting on each other. > > You might even see issues like "when I run this as a foreground UI process, I get different numbers > than when I run it in the background as a batch process". Cool interesting numbers, aren't they? > > No, they aren't cool and interesting at all, you've just created a particularly bad random number generator. > > So what's the fix for this? > > Use a lock where you tell the system that you're waiting for the lock, and where > the unlocking thread will let you know when it's done, so that the scheduler can > actually work with you, instead of (randomly) working against you. > > Notice, how when the author uses an actual std::mutex, things just work fairly well, and regardless of scheduler. > Because now you're doing what you're supposed to do. Yeah, the timing values might still be off - bad luck > is bad luck - but at least now the scheduler is aware that you're "spinning" on a lock. > > Or, if you really want to use use spinlocks (hint: you don't), make sure that while you > hold the lock, you're not getting scheduled away. You need to use a realtime scheduler > for that (or be the kernel: inside the kernel spinlocks are fine, because the kernel > itself can say "hey, I'm doing a spinlock, you can't schedule me right now"). > > But if you use a realtime scheduler, you need to be aware of the other implications of that. There > are many, and some of them are deadly. I would suggest strongly against trying. You'll likely get > all the other issues wrong anyway, and now some of the mistakes (like unfairness or [priority inversions) > can literally hang your whole thing entirely and things go from "slow because I did bad locking" > to "not working at all, because I didn't think through a lot of other things". > > Note that even OS kernels can have this issue - imagine what happens in virtualized environments with > overcommitted physical CPU's scheduled by a hypervisor as virtual CPU's? Yeah - exactly. Don't do that. > Or at least be aware of it, and have some virtualization-aware paravirtualized spinlock so that you > can tell the hypervisor that "hey, don't do that to me right now, I'm in a critical region". > > Because otherwise you're going to at some time be scheduled away while you're holding the lock (perhaps after > you've done all the work, and you're just about to release it), and everybody else will be blocking on your > incorrect locking while you're scheduled away and not making any progress. All spinning on CPU's. > > Really, it's that simple. > > This has absolutely nothing to do with cache coherence latencies or anything > like that. It has everything to do with badly implemented locking. > > I repeat: do not use spinlocks in user space, unless you actually know what you're doing. > And be aware that the likelihood that you know what you are doing is basically nil. > > There's a very real reason why you need to use sleeping locks (like pthread_mutex etc). > > In fact, I'd go even further: don't ever make up your own locking routines. You will get the wrong, > whether they are spinlocks or not. You'll get memory ordering wrong, or you'll get fairness wrong, > or you'll get issues like the above "busy-looping while somebody else has been scheduled out". > > And no, adding random "sched_yield()" calls while you're spinning on the spinlock will not really help. > It will easily result in scheduling storms while people are yielding to all the wrong processes. > > Sadly, even the system locking isn't necessarily wonderful. For a lot of benchmarks, for example, > you want unfair locking, because it can improve throughput enormously. But that can cause > bad latencies. And your standard system locking (eg pthread_mutex_lock() may not have a flag > to say "I care about fair locking because latency is more important than throughput". > > So even if you get locking technically right and are avoiding the outright bugs, you may get the wrong > kind of lock behavior for your load. Throughput and latency really do tend to have very antagonistic > tendencies wrt locking. An unfair lock that keeps the lock with one single thread (or keeps it to one > single CPU) can give much better cache locality behavior, and much better throughput numbers. > > But that unfair lock that prefers local threads and cores might thus directly result in latency spikes > when some other core would really want to get the lock, but keeping it core-local helps cache behavior. > In contrast, a fair lock avoids the latency spikes, but will cause a lot of cross-CPU cache coherency, > because now the locked region will be much more aggressively moving from one CPU to another. > > In general, unfair locking can get so bad latency-wise that it ends up being entirely unacceptable for larger > systems. But for smaller systems the unfairness might not be as noticeable, but the performance advantage > is noticeable, so then the system vendor will pick that unfair but faster lock queueing algorithm. > > (Pretty much every time we picked an unfair - but fast - locking model in the > kernel, we ended up regretting it eventually, and had to add fairness). > > So you might want to look into not the standard library implementation, but specific locking implentations > for your particular needs. Which is admittedly very very annoying indeed. But don't write your own. Find > somebody else that wrote one, and spent the decades actually tuning it and making it work. > > Because you should never ever think that you're clever enough to write your own locking routines.. Because > the likelihood is that you aren't (and by that "you" I very much include myself - we've tweaked all the in-kernel > locking over decades, and gone through the simple test-and-set to ticket locks to cacheline-efficient queuing > locks, and even people who know what they are doing tend to get it wrong several times). > > There's a reason why you can find decades of academic papers on locking. Really. It's hard. > > Linus